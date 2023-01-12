Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against W.R. Berkley to New Hampshire District Court. The complaint was filed by Shaheen & Gordon on behalf of Janet Quintero, who has reported to local and federal authorities that she had been targeted by internet scammers who compelled her to part with a 'significant amount' of her savings. The plaintiff alleges that the defendant has failed to provide her with a copy of a 'cyber protection' policy which her third-party employer had advised her to acquire but has subsequently also refused to provide assistance with. The case is 1:23-cv-00015, Quintero v. W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 6:51 PM