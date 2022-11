Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Tommy Bahama and parent company Oxford Industries to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Capstone Law. The case is 3:22-cv-01881, Quintero De Vazquez v. Tommy Bahama R&R Holdings Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 29, 2022, 5:31 PM