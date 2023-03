Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Agrium U.S. Inc. and Nutrien Ltd. to Colorado District Court. The suit, for alleged race- and gender- discrimination, was filed by Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC on behalf of a tech consultant for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00611, Quintana v. Nutrien Ltd. et al.

Agriculture

March 09, 2023, 12:40 PM