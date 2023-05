New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court against North Shore University Hospital Manhasset. The suit was brought on behalf of a nurse alleging breaches of the FMLA amid COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03336, Quintana v. North Shore University Hospital Manhasset.

Health Care

May 02, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Michele Quintana

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

North Shore University Hospital Manhasset

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination