Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bressler Amery & Ross on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against the D.L. Peterson Trust and John Snead Jr. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Godosky & Gentile on behalf of Janet Quintana. The case is 1:22-cv-10634, Quintana v. D.L. Peterson Trust et al.

New York

December 16, 2022, 4:48 PM