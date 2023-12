News From Law.com

Twin brothers Michael and Mark Clouser joined Quintairos, Prieto, Wood, & Boyer in April and have since helped the firm expand its transactional and entertainment practices. While Mark works out of the Los Angeles office and Michael works out of the West Palm Beach office, both have been very active in helping the firm build beyond its litigation expertise.

December 01, 2023, 11:00 AM

