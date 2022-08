Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Munich Re subsidiary Great Lakes Insurance SE to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Hanna, was filed by Palker Law Firm on behalf of Quinta Las 4 Lunas LLC. The case is 7:22-cv-00301, Quinta Las 4 Lunas, LLC v. Great Lakes Insurance SE.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 5:56 PM