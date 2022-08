Who Got The Work

Allstate has turned to attorney James L. Donovan Jr. of Donovan & Lawler to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to a disputed property damage claim, was filed July 1 in Louisiana Western District Court by Baggett, McCall, Burgess, Watson, Gaughan & Andrus on behalf of Antonio Quinones and Olga Mejias Quinones. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-01957, Quinones et al v. Allstate Indemnity Co.