Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester on Friday removed a police misconduct lawsuit against the City of Santa Monica, the County of Los Angeles and L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by D'Egidio & Pedroza and Shouse Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he was subjected to excessive force, assault and battery and unreasonable detention by law enforcement officers. The case is 2:23-cv-05483, Quinney v. City of Santa Monica et al.

California

July 08, 2023, 1:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Shawn Quinney

defendants

City of Santa Monica

County of Los Angeles

Does 1-50

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

State of California

defendant counsels

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation