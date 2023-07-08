Counsel at Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester on Friday removed a police misconduct lawsuit against the City of Santa Monica, the County of Los Angeles and L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by D'Egidio & Pedroza and Shouse Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he was subjected to excessive force, assault and battery and unreasonable detention by law enforcement officers. The case is 2:23-cv-05483, Quinney v. City of Santa Monica et al.
California
July 08, 2023, 1:23 PM