New Suit

Walmart and other defendants were sued by a pro se plaintiff on Thursday in Kansas District Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02254, Quinn v. United States Department of Health & Human Services et al.

Government

June 03, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Quinn

defendants

Walmart Stores, Inc.

United States Department of Justice

Boost Mobile

Douglas County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office

Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney's Office

Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

Kansas, State of, Department for Children and Families

Total by Verizon Store

Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas

United States Attorney's Office for District of Kansas

United States Attorney's Office for Western District of Missouri

United States Department of Health & Human Services

Wyandotte County, Kansas Court Services

Wyandotte County, Kansas, District Attorney's Office

Wyandotte County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation