Walmart and other defendants were sued by a pro se plaintiff on Thursday in Kansas District Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02254, Quinn v. United States Department of Health & Human Services et al.
June 03, 2023, 1:59 PM
- Walmart Stores, Inc.
- United States Department of Justice
- Boost Mobile
- Douglas County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office
- Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney's Office
- Kansas City, Kansas Police Department
- Kansas, State of, Department for Children and Families
- Total by Verizon Store
- Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas
- United States Attorney's Office for District of Kansas
- United States Attorney's Office for Western District of Missouri
- United States Department of Health & Human Services
- Wyandotte County, Kansas Court Services
- Wyandotte County, Kansas, District Attorney's Office
- Wyandotte County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation