Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Georgia Power Company, owner and operator of Plant Scherer, a coal-fired power plant, to Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Stacey Evans Law; the Adams Law Firm; and Conley Griggs Partin on behalf of Neysa Quinn, accuses the defendant of discharging and depositing coal ash into the groundwater were Quinn obtained her drinking water from. The case is 5:23-cv-00177, Quinn v. Georgia Power Company.

Energy

May 19, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Neysa Quinn

defendants

Georgia Power Company

defendant counsels

One Atlantic Ctr

nature of claim: 890/