New Suit

Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance, Fast Freight Trucking and Yosvany Lopez Perez were sued Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by Walters, Papillion, Thomas & Cullens and the Parker Layrisson Law Firm on behalf of Jory Quinn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03492, Quinn v. Federal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 27, 2022, 12:54 PM