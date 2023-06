Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against RenaissanceRe Specialty US Ltd. and Underwriters at Lloyds London to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for an alleged property loss incident, was filed by the Cohen Law Group on behalf of Lisa Quinn and Timothy Quinn. The case is 6:23-cv-01150, Quinn v. RenaissanceRe Specialty US Ltd.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Quinn

Timothy Quinn

Plaintiffs

Kelley Kronenberg

defendants

RenaissanceRe Specialty US Ltd

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute