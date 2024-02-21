Quinn Emanuels 38% PEP Growth Came From Heightened Leverage,...

News From Law.com

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan more than made up for the 13% decline in profits per equity partner (PEP) it experienced in 2022 with a 38.8% increase that raised PEP to $7.25 million in 2023 due to the litigation-only firm's increased leverage and flurry of high-profile matters. Quinn Emanuel brought in $1.34 billion in net income in 2023, a 64.5% profit margin from revenues of $2.07 billion. Michael Carlinsky, one of three co-managing partners at the firm, attributed the firm's financial success to increased leverage, rate increases, firmwide lawyer productivity on high-profile cases and shoring up the firm's collections cycle.

February 21, 2024, 2:48 PM

