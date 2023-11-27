Quinn Emanuel to Mix Name Plates and Hoteling in New Manhatt...

News From Law.com

Earlier this month, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan signed a 15-year lease to occupy 132,000 square feet on three floors of 295 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan.The firm's New York leaders plan to fully transition all 300 lawyers to the new location by the beginning of 2025 once renovation of the space is complete. Quinn Emanuel's office relocation comes nearly two years after the firm announced all U.S. lawyers would be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 27, 2023, 11:22 AM

nature of claim: /