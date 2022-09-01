Quinn Emanuel Stands to Receive $10.5M in Fees in LeClairRya...

News From Law.com

A Quinn Emanuel Urquart & Sullivan attorney said late Wednesday that the law firm will receive an additional $3.15 legal fee payment for its work in representing the Chapter 7 trustee in LeClairRyan's bankruptcy. Quinn Emanuel attorney Erika Morabito told The American Lawyer that the firm had resolved a dispute over the fee with a U.S. Trustee, who had previously objected to the payment, allowing the firm to receive the $3.15 million. This means that the firm stands to obtain a total of $10.5 million in legal fees, as the U.S. Trustee didn't object to an underlying portion of the fee award.

September 01, 2022, 11:09 AM