Quinn Emanuel Secures Patent Infringement Defense Win for Sa...

A legal team lead by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan secured a defense win for Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. in a patent infringement trial that concluded in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The plaintiff, Evolved Wireless LLC, claimed infringement of three patents acquired from LG Corp., claiming they were essential to the 4G/LTE cellular standard and in all Samsung 4G-compatible devices: phones, tablets, and smartwatches. In a prepared statement, Quinn Emanuel said the plaintiff initially sought up to $50 million in past damages and a case value exceeding $100 million due to the risk of future liability through patent expiration.

November 27, 2023, 1:55 PM

