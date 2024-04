News From Law.com

New York celebrities attorney Alex Spiro is facing a sanctions hearing in an Austin state court for alleged unauthorized practice of law in an Elon Musk defamation lawsuit. According to plaintiff's motion for sanctions, Spiro allegedly appeared as Musk's attorney in a deposition, without giving notice and without being granted pro hac vice status by a Texas court. Spiro then allegedly disrupted to such an extreme he violated professional rules of conduct.

April 09, 2024, 5:33 PM

