Quinn Emanuel Notches €1.33 Billion Win for Investors Agai...

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan secured a €1.33 billion judgment from the U.K. High Court for investors who accused Argentina of manipulating economic statistics in order to skip securities payments due on bonds linked to the country's economic growth rates. The case stems from Argentina's decision in 2014 to change its methodology for calculating gross domestic product, which resulted in reported growth for 2013 that was 0.2% below the benchmark for payouts on GDP-linked warrants purchased by investors.

April 05, 2023, 3:39 PM

