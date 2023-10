News From Law.com

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Foley & Lardner are squabbling over a bid to depose Foley chairman and CEO Daljit Doogal as part of a long-running dispute between the Am Law 100 firms over millions of dollars in fees stemming from work performed on the LeClairRyan bankruptcy.

October 18, 2023, 2:20 PM

