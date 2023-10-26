Quinn Emanuel and Foley & Lardner Resolve Fee Dispute From L...

News From Law.com

Foley & Lardner has dropped its claim to an additional $4.1 million in fees it sought from work performed on the Chapter 7 liquidation of defunct Am Law 200 firm LeClairRyan, resolving a long-running dispute with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Wednesday. The resolution grants Foley & Lardner $2.2 million in fees that have already been approved. But the firm, whose attorneys had initiated the matter before jumping to Quinn Emanuel in May 2021, had been seeking an additional share of contingency fees stemming from settlements the Chapter 7 trustee had reached with new law provider UnitedLex and others implicated in LeClairRyan's bankruptcy.

October 26, 2023, 4:34 PM

