Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCoy Leavitt Laskey on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Hoverzon LLC and Amazon to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Buchanan & Associates on behalf of Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective hoverboard. The case is 1:23-cv-10347, Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Hoverzon LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 16, 2023, 5:10 PM