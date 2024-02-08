Who Got The Work

Zachary M. Briers, Erin J. Cox and Adam W. Kwon of Munger, Tolles & Olson have stepped in as defense counsel to Last Brand, doing business as Quince, an affordable fashion and home essentials marketplace, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 21 in California Northern District Court by Venable on behalf of Quince & Co., pursue claims against the defendant for the ongoing use of the Quince mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-06016, Quince & Co LLC v. Last Brand, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 08, 2024, 9:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Quince & Co LLC

Plaintiffs

Venable

defendants

Last Brand, Inc.

defendant counsels

Zachary Michael Briers

Munger, Tolles & Olson

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims