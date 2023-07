Who Got The Work

Michael R. Holt and Ligianette Cordova of Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell have stepped in to defend Future Motion Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action, over an allegedly faulty electric skateboard, was filed June 8 in Florida Middle District Court by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Ian Quincannon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 2:23-cv-00448, Quincannon v. Future Motion, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Ian Quincannon

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Future Motion, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims