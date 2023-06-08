New Suit - Product Liability

Morgan & Morgan filed a product liability lawsuit against Future Motion Inc., manufacturer of OneWheel electric skateboard, in Florida Middle District Court on Thursday. The complaint, filed on behalf of Ian Quincannon, asserts bodily injury claims caused by OneWheel's alleged defective 'pushback' technology which is intended to warn riders of danger but instead abruptly shuts the device off. Defense attorneys have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 6:23-cv-01080, Quincannon v. Future Motion Inc.

Technology

June 08, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Ian Quincannon

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Future Motion, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims