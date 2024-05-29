Who Got The Work

Munger, Tolles, Olson partner John M. Gildersleeve has entered an appearance for Intel and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed May 3 in California Northern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, accuses the defendants of making materially false statements about the growth of Intel Foundry Services, including that it had experienced a decline in product profit driven by lower internal revenue. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:24-cv-02683, Quille v. Intel Corporation et al.

Technology

May 29, 2024, 8:42 PM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws