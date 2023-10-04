Abigail Everdell of Davis Wright Tremaine and attorney John W. Ray have stepped in as defense counsel to NYP Holdings Inc., doing business as the New York Post, and John Ray & Associates, respectively, in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by the Cassar Law Firm on behalf of Jamie Quilisadio, accuses the defendants of publishing articles, in print and online, with false and untrue statements about the plaintiff and her jewelry company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 2:23-cv-07063, Quilisadio v. Nyp Holdings, Inc. et al.
October 04, 2023, 8:58 AM