New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, was sued Monday in New York Southern District Court over the labeling of its sugar free gum with xylitol under the Trident brand. The court action, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the defendant advertises that its gum is sweetened by xylitol when its predominant sweetener is sorbitol. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01889, Quilez v. Mondelez Global LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 06, 2023, 11:06 AM