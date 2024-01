Who Got The Work

John M. Guaragna of DLA Piper has stepped in as defense counsel to Oracle in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts five patents, was filed Dec. 14 in Texas Western District Court by Hill, Kertscher & Wharton on behalf of QuickVault. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 1:23-cv-01522, Quickvault, Inc. v. Oracle Corporation.

Technology

January 29, 2024, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Quickvault, Inc.

QuickVault, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ohanianip

Hill, Kertscher & Wharton, LLP

defendants

Oracle Corporation

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims