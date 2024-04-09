Who Got The Work

Daryl S. Bartow of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for USA Products Group and Stephen Jackson in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed March 14 in California Eastern District Court by Wheeler IP Law and Bycer & Marion on behalf of Quickie Tie-Down Enterprises, a tie-down apparatuses and shelter tie-down manufacturer and distributor, asserts a single patent related to a parachute cord tie down system. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy D. Peterson, is 2:24-cv-00799, Quickie Tie-Down Enterprises, LLC v. USA Products Group, Inc. et al.

April 09, 2024, 2:42 PM

Quickie Tie-Down Enterprises, LLC

Wheeler Ip Law

Stephen Jackson

USA Products Group, Inc.

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims