Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against TD Bank to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber on behalf of a former underwriter who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for exercising FMLA leave to care for her ailing parents. The case is 1:23-cv-02829, Quick v. TD Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Quintel Quick

Plaintiffs

Mcomber, Mcomber And Luber

defendants

TD Bank

ABC Corporations 1-5 (Fictitious Names Describing Presently Unidentifed Business Entities)

John Does 1-5 (Fictitious Names Describing Presently Unidentifed Individuals

Patrick Halonen

William Durrell

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination