Questions Remain Following Jackson Walkers Response to Fee D...

With Jackson Walker asserting in a court filing on Monday that it "acted responsibly" after it learned that a bankruptcy partner lied to the firm about the status of her romantic relationship with a bankruptcy judge, questions about the judge's actions also are at issue. News of the intimate relationship between a former Jackson Walker partner and a former U.S. bankruptcy judge has not only rocked the bankruptcy bar in the busy Southern District of Texas, but raises questions about who should have disclosed the relationship to other parties in Jones' court where Jackson Walker lawyers have appeared.

November 16, 2023, 4:00 PM

