Boies Schiller Flexner partner Stephen Zack was honored last week with the 2023 Law Firm Leadership Award by the Hispanic National Bar Foundation. Zack was the first Hispanic president of the Florida Bar and also of the American Bar Association. At the dinner event in Washington, D.C., he spoke to Hispanic high school students interested in a career in law about the past, present and future of the legal profession, and this Q&A column is about that speech and more.

July 28, 2023, 9:08 AM

