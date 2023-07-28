New Suit - Contract

Landmark Graphics, a Halliburton company, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court alleging refusal to pay $1 million. The case was filed by Gregor Wynne Arney on behalf of Mexico-headquartered Question and Answer Data Management, which accuses the defendant of accepting services and materials but refusing to pay once the company had become aware it had potentially violated Mexican public sector procurement laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02789, Question and Answer Data Management, S.A. de C.V. v. Landmark Graphics Corporation.

Energy

July 28, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Question and Answer Data Management, S.A. de C.V.

Plaintiffs

Gregor Wynne Arney PLLC

defendants

Landmark Graphics Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract