United Airlines Holdings, a publicly traded airline holding company and parent company to United Airlines, was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit in Louisiana Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was brought by Bizer & DeReus on behalf of Gena Marie Quest who alleges that the rocking turbulence led to her fall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01939, Quest v. United Airlines Inc.

June 07, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Gena Marie Quest

Plaintiffs

Bizer & Dereus

defendants

United Airlines Inc

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel