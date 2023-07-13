Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Fifth Third Bancorp and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Jeffrey Jackson & Associates on behalf of Quest Trust Company, fbo Hyonuk Song IRA #42727-11, not individually but solely as Manager of teh Hyonuk Song IRA #42727011 and Hyonuk Song. The case is 3:23-cv-00218, Quest Trust Company, fbo Hyonuk Song IRA #42727-11, not individually but solely as Manager of teh Hyonuk Song IRA #42727011 et al v. Fifth Third Bank, National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 13, 2023, 6:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Hyonuk Song

Quest Trust Company, fbo Hyonuk Song IRA #42727-11, not individually but solely as Manager of teh Hyonuk Song IRA #42727011

defendants

Fifth Third Bank, National Association

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract