New Suit - Contract

Quest Diagnostics filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ICC Management & Consulting on Monday in New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Glennon Law Firm, seeks nearly $300,000 in allegedly unpaid invoices for COVID-19 testing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00441, Quest Diagnostics Inc. v. ICC Management & Consulting Inc.

Health Care

April 10, 2023, 6:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Plaintiffs

The Glennon Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Icc Management & Consulting, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract