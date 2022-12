New Suit - Contract

Quest Diagnostics sued Heritage Village Rehab and Skilled Nursing Friday in New York Western District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by the Glennon Law Firm, seeks over $175,000 for providing COVID testing services and related fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-06551, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated v. Heritage Village Rehab and Skilled Nursing, Inc.

Health Care

December 09, 2022, 3:18 PM