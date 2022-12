New Suit - Contract

Quest Diagnostics filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Heathwood Assisted Living on Monday in New York Western District Court. The suit, brought by the Glennon Law Firm, seeks over $200,000 in allegedly unpaid invoices for COVID-19 testing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-06563, Quest Diagnostics Inc. v. Heathwood Assisted Living at Penfield Inc.

Health Care

December 19, 2022, 12:06 PM