Incumbent Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz will serve a second term following a landslide win at the polls Tuesday. Katz secured more than 67% of the vote, according to unofficial board of election results, beating back challenges from Republican/Conservative candidate Michael Mossa and retired judge and NYPD official George Grasso.

November 08, 2023, 10:48 AM

