Incumbent Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz has accused opponent Devian Daniels of violating election laws in a new complaint filed with the state Board of Elections. The document, filed June 22, alleges Daniels never registered a candidate committee with the BOE and has failed to file financial disclosures or expenditures as required by law.

June 26, 2023, 12:34 PM

