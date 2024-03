Who Got The Work

TTEC Holdings, a global call center operator, has tapped lawyer Harrison Mann Gates of the Morningstar Law Group as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Jan. 26 in North Carolina Middle District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder, is 1:24-cv-00070, Queen v. Ttec Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

March 11, 2024, 2:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Latisha Queen

Plaintiffs

Hkm Employment Attorneys, LLP

defendants

Ttec Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Ttec Healthcare Soluntions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morningstar Law Group

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA