New Suit

Westchester Fire Insurance Co., a Chubb subsidiary, Everest Indemnity Insurance Co. and other defendants were slapped with a hurricane-related lawsuit in Louisiana Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The court action, for damage claims to several commercial properties stemming from Hurricane Ida, was brought by Gauthier, Murphy & Houghtaling on behalf of 227 Bourbon Street LLC, 301 Properties LLC and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02064, Quarter Holdings LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 14, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute