Westchester Fire Insurance Co., a Chubb subsidiary, Everest Indemnity Insurance Co. and other defendants were slapped with a hurricane-related lawsuit in Louisiana Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The court action, for damage claims to several commercial properties stemming from Hurricane Ida, was brought by Gauthier, Murphy & Houghtaling on behalf of 227 Bourbon Street LLC, 301 Properties LLC and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02064, Quarter Holdings LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

June 14, 2023, 6:00 PM

227 Bourbon Street, L.L.C.

301 Properties LLC

613 Decatur Street, LLC

823 Decatur, LLC

Apasra Properties LLC

Diamond Bourbon, Inc.

Frenchmen Decatur, LLC

Latval Investments, L.L.C.

Lr1Lr, LLC

M&M Family Holdings, L.L.C.

Magnolia Enterprises, Inc.

O'Reilly Properties, L.L.C.

Quarter Holdings, L.L.C.

Royal Street Investments, L.L.C.

Tkm Properties, L.L.C.

Tkm-823 Decatur, L.L.C.

Willie's 707 Canal, LLC

Willie's Canal, LLC

Gauthier Murphy Houghtaling LLC

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Everest Indemnity Insurance Company

Homeland Insurance Company of New York

StarStone Specialty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute