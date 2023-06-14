New Suit
Westchester Fire Insurance Co., a Chubb subsidiary, Everest Indemnity Insurance Co. and other defendants were slapped with a hurricane-related lawsuit in Louisiana Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The court action, for damage claims to several commercial properties stemming from Hurricane Ida, was brought by Gauthier, Murphy & Houghtaling on behalf of 227 Bourbon Street LLC, 301 Properties LLC and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02064, Quarter Holdings LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.
Insurance
June 14, 2023, 6:00 PM
Plaintiffs
- 227 Bourbon Street, L.L.C.
- 301 Properties LLC
- 613 Decatur Street, LLC
- 823 Decatur, LLC
- Apasra Properties LLC
- Diamond Bourbon, Inc.
- Frenchmen Decatur, LLC
- Latval Investments, L.L.C.
- Lr1Lr, LLC
- M&M Family Holdings, L.L.C.
- Magnolia Enterprises, Inc.
- O'Reilly Properties, L.L.C.
- Quarter Holdings, L.L.C.
- Royal Street Investments, L.L.C.
- Tkm Properties, L.L.C.
- Tkm-823 Decatur, L.L.C.
- Willie's 707 Canal, LLC
- Willie's Canal, LLC
- Gauthier Murphy Houghtaling LLC
defendants
- Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company
- Everest Indemnity Insurance Company
- Homeland Insurance Company of New York
- StarStone Specialty Insurance Company
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute