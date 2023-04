Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a lawsuit against AbbVie and Allergan to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Fernandez Garcia LLC on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was denied certain benefits after submitting his resignation in breach of his employment contract. The case is 2:23-cv-01992, Quartararo v. Abbvie, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 07, 2023, 3:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Russell Quartararo

defendants

Abbvie, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Allergan, PLC

ABC Corps. 1-10 (fictitious entities),

John Does 1-10 (fictitious persons)

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations