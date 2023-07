Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed a class action against JPMorgan Chase and its subsidiary Paymentech to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Crain, Caton & James on behalf of merchants who accuse the defendants of negligently processing fraudulent credit card charges. The case is 4:23-cv-02762, Quarries Direct International, LLC v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 27, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Quarries Direct International, LLC

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Paymentech, LLC

defendant counsels

Houston

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract