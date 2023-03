Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by the Chambers Law Office on behalf of an individual who contends that she was wrongfully denied an exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 1:23-cv-10651, Quarato v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 27, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabrielle Quarato

defendants

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

defendant counsels

Edwards Wildman Palmer

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination