Who Got The Work

Paramount Global and Showtime Networks have turned to Rothwell Figg Ernst & Manbeck members Sharon L. Davis, Michael H. Jones and Steven Lieberman to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 15 in New York Southern District Court by Kluger Healey LLC on behalf of Quantum Technology Innovations, asserts one patent related to distributing content over a network. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, is 1:24-cv-01103, Quantum Technology Innovations, LLC v. Showtime Networks Inc et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 08, 2024, 8:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Quantum Technology Innovations, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kluger Healey, LLC

defendants

Paramount Global

Showtime Digital, Inc.

Showtime Digital, Inc.

Showtime Networks Inc

defendant counsels

Rothwell Figg Ernst Manbeck

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims