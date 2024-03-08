Paramount Global and Showtime Networks have turned to Rothwell Figg Ernst & Manbeck members Sharon L. Davis, Michael H. Jones and Steven Lieberman to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 15 in New York Southern District Court by Kluger Healey LLC on behalf of Quantum Technology Innovations, asserts one patent related to distributing content over a network. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, is 1:24-cv-01103, Quantum Technology Innovations, LLC v. Showtime Networks Inc et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
March 08, 2024, 8:58 AM