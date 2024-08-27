Who Got The Work

Brown Rudnick partners Ian G. DiBernardo and Jason Sobel have stepped in to represent Fastly in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 8 in New York Southern District Court by Kluger Healey LLC and Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Quantum Technology Innovations, asserts a single patent related to a content distribution system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:24-cv-06027, Quantum Technology Innovations, LLC v. Fastly, Inc.

Technology

August 27, 2024, 10:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Quantum Technology Innovations, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kluger Healey, LLC

Defendants

Fastly, Inc.

defendant counsels

Brown Rudnick

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims