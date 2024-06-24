Who Got The Work

Michael S. McNamara and Sarah Turner of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Taft Stettinius & Hollister partner Peter W. Hahn have entered appearances for AECOM subsidiary Hunt Construction Group in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The court action, filed May 10 in Ohio Southern District Court by Hahn Loeser & Parks on behalf of Quandel Construction Group, arises from Hunt’s claim that Quandel owes a joint venture approximately $6.7 million for legal fees and settlements. The suit seeks a declaratory judgment that Hunt is required to defend and indemnify Quandel from any losses due to Hunt’s management of their joint venture agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley, is 2:24-cv-02362, Quandel Construction Group, Inc. v. Hunt Construction Group, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

June 24, 2024, 11:34 AM

