New Suit - Consumer Class Action

JustAnswer LLC, operator of the website justanswer.com, was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court over the company's auto-renewal policy. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that the defendant automatically renews subscriptions in a manner that violates multiple state laws pertaining to autorenewals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06051, Quamina et al. v. JustAnswer LLC.

Internet & Social Media

October 13, 2022, 8:12 PM